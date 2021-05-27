Cancel
Warwick, RI

Richard A. "Rick" Dunn Jr.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard A. “Rick” Dunn Jr., age 65, of Warwick passed away at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was the husband of Martine G. (Simon) Dunn. Born in Providence, the son of the late Richard A. and Irene G. (Taber) Dunn, he resided in Warwick for the last 25 years. He served as a medical corpsman with the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980, and held the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. In 1993, he received a master’s degree in business administration from Bryant College, now Bryant University. Mr. Dunn was a professor at Salve Regina University in Newport for five years before retiring due to illness. He was earlier employed as a microbiologist at the V.A. Medical Center in Providence. A musician, he played the accordion, piano, and guitar. He loved classical music, and had a special affection for dogs.

