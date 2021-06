U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Iran continues violating the 2015 nuclear deal, it would soon have enough nuclear material for a nuclear weapon. “What we do know, unfortunately, is that meanwhile, [Iran’s nuclear] program is galloping forward,” he said. “It has lifted restraints imposed on it by the agreement, including the amount of enriched material that it has; material that’s now, in some cases, enriched up to 20 percent and even a small amount to 60 percent. It has started to deploy some more advanced centrifuges.”