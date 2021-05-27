Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Christina Betancourt Johnson

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director at Conscious Capitalism, Inc. (Portland, OR) Conscious Capitalism D.C. (CCDC) named Christina B. Johnson as Executive Director. Johnson will steward CCDC’s purpose of elevating humanity through business with innovative strategies for growth and extensive C-suite experience. Johnson’s previous roles include COO at the Warrenton Group, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together and founder of Standard Wellness Maryland where she secured a top-ranked application in the competitive bidding process for medicinal cannabis license in Maryland.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccdc#The Warrenton Group#Rebuilding Together#Coo#Betancourt#Innovative Strategies#Capitalism#Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Rochester, NYbizjournals

Christina Thomas

Paramax Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Christina Thomas as Executive Assistant in its expanding Rochester, NY office. Christina brings fifteen years of professional experience to Paramax which includes exemplary communication, organizational, and client relationship management skills. Prior to joining Paramax, Christina worked as an Office Manager for a national financial firm, where she provided a wide range of administrative support.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Restructuring an ASC post-COVID: Q&A with Christina Holloway

Christina Holloway, administrator of the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd (Penn.) spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how her center is restructuring policies post-COVID-19. Question: What is the biggest challenge your center is currently facing, and how are you addressing that issue?. Christina Holloway: Our center is currently in...
Retaildrpjournal.com

Breakout Coming? Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) (CVE:CL)

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) (CVE:CL) stock is moving higher in the opening session. The stock has fallen about 10% in the past month. Cresco Labs Diversifies Edibles & Vape Portfolio Through Good News Brand Expansion. Key Highlights:. announced the portfolio expansion of its Good News brand. The Company continues to...
California Stateaustin.com

It’s Official! California Really Is Taking Over Austin

Despite the warnings Austinites have given to California, Californians just won’t stop moving here! Even the pandemic wasn’t enough to stop them. Now there’s this. Here is another example of how California is taking over Austin. Austin Business Journal recently reported that a California company is getting the approval to...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Union Cannabis Group, Common Citizen, Neptune, The Arcview Group, Santa Fe Farms, Avicanna, Field Trip Health

Cannabis-focused product manufacturing and brand licensing company Union Cannabis Group has appointed Adam Siskin to oversee its financial department. Siskin has been serving as an advisor to the San Francisco-based company since late 2019. During his career, he collaborated with more than 25 food and beverage brands as finance, strategy...
Economycanadiancannabiswire.com

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.’s (CSE: PACR) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM) Lords of Grasstown Partnership Fuses Cannabis and Motorcycle Culture to Grow Loyal Customer Base

PACR synergizes first-in-class cannabis cultivation with branding power through Lords of Grasstown acquisition. Grasstown brand inspired by Pacific Northwest motorcycle culture, features high-quality street apparel, cannabis-based lifestyle products. Partnership with plant breeding firm Phenome One gives PACR access to world’s most exclusive cannabis plants from Canada’s most comprehensive genetics library...