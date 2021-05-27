Christina Betancourt Johnson
Executive Director at Conscious Capitalism, Inc. (Portland, OR) Conscious Capitalism D.C. (CCDC) named Christina B. Johnson as Executive Director. Johnson will steward CCDC’s purpose of elevating humanity through business with innovative strategies for growth and extensive C-suite experience. Johnson’s previous roles include COO at the Warrenton Group, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together and founder of Standard Wellness Maryland where she secured a top-ranked application in the competitive bidding process for medicinal cannabis license in Maryland.www.bizjournals.com