League still backs Montclair having mayor-appointed school board

Last week, I attended the Lantern festival organized by AAPI at Edgemont Park with my family. It was a proud moment for Montclair as hundreds of people came together to support AAPI families and all victims of hate. It was a beautiful evening with all the brilliant lights, panels sharing the history of racist violence against Asian Americans, music from Montclair Orchestra members; it was perfect for the community to come together in tribute to victims of racial violence and injustice.