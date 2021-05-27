League still backs Montclair having mayor-appointed school board
The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area voted Wednesday to continue supporting Montclair's system of having a mayor-appointed Board of Education. This decision, at the League's 100th annual meeting, comes five days after the Montclair township clerk deemed advocacy group Vote Montclair's petition on the matter "sufficient." Barring a successful legal challenge or another unforeseen event, voters will decide in a referendum on the Nov. 2 whether to continue with a mayor-appointed school board, or to instead elect board members, as most New Jersey communities do.