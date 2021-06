LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. A May 13 article on Medical News Today reports on newfound links between poor oral health and increased risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. One study the article comments on found that patients with poor oral health have an increased presence of an enzyme receptor that COVID-19 is thought to use to enter cells in the body. Another study notes that patients with gum disease are more likely to suffer from potentially very serious complications from COVID-19. It also indicates that this same dangerous mechanism might work in reverse and that COVID-19 may even cause gum disease in some patients. The article acknowledges that both studies call for additional research, but the current theory holds that poor dental health is somehow related to a severe coronavirus reaction – even if the exact relationship is still being worked out. Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that these new findings further highlight the need for patients to take good care of their gums and obtain periodontal care whenever needed.