Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Reverses Course, Won't Ban Lab Virus Theory

By Rob Lever
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has reversed its policy banning posts suggesting Covid-19 emerged from a laboratory amid renewed debate over the origins of the virus, raising fresh questions about social media's role in policing misinformation. The latest move by Facebook, announced late Wednesday on its website, highlights the challenge for the world's largest...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Laboratory#Data Scientists#Social Scientists#Political Scientists#Genetic Findings#Research Scientists#Facebook Reverses Course#Wall Street Journal#Harvard University#Afp#Politifact#Republicans#Intelligence Findings#Public Health Experts#Policy#Policies#Policing Misinformation#False Content#Assertion#Discourse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Internetmelodyinter.com

Facebook reverses policy on ban of posts saying Covid-19 was man-made

Social media giants, Facebook have said it will no longer remove from its platforms claims that coronavirus was man-made. The announcement comes shortly after US President Joe Biden announced he had directed the US intelligence community to restart an investigation into the origin of Covid-19.Biden announced Wednesday, May 26, he had given the US officials 90 days to investigate the virus’ origins.The announcement came after a US intelligence report found several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, a new detail that was not revealed before.The Trump administration had touted claims that Coronavirus was man made i.e created in a Chinese lab, but China vigorously denied that assertion with the World Health Organization (WHO) also touting China’s stance that the virus originated from animals.Following Biden’s announcement of more investigations into Covid-19 origins, Facebook has now announces a change of policy.A Facebook spokesperson said to CNN on Wednesday night;”In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made from our apps.””We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” the spokesperson added.Facebook as part of its fact check policies announced in February it would remove claims that the virus was man-made following “consultations with leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).” Facebook had previously deleted posts that spread vaccine misinformation and other Covid-19 claims that were not approved by the WHO. The post Facebook reverses policy on ban of posts saying Covid-19 was man-made appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public Healthchildrenshealthdefense.org

Biden Orders Investigation Into COVID Lab-Leak Theory as New Evidence Raises Doubt Virus Could Have Evolved Naturally

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. President Biden Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2, including whether the virus may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China.
InternetUS News and World Report

Facebook Won't Remove Posts Claiming COVID-19 Is Human-Made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from...
InternetNew York Post

Twitter won’t confirm if users can post about lab leak COVID origin theory

Two days after Facebook confirmed that it would no longer censor posts discussing whether the coronavirus pandemic originated from a Chinese lab-leak, Twitter is refusing to say whether it will do the same. Despite President Biden ordering US spy agencies to conduct a 90-day investigation into whether COVID-19 was released...
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Facebook reneges ‘conspiracy theory’ ban that COVID-19 is manmade

Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com) With pressure mounting worldwide – including increased bipartisan support on Capitol Hill – to investigate where the pandemic originated, Biden announced his order on Wednesday to the intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to discover where the coronavirus derived. “[The review will examine] whether it emerged from...
Public Healthjohnmenadue.com

Was there a Wuhan lab leak? Why an inquiry won’t dig out the truth

A year ago, the idea that Covid-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan – a short distance from the wet market that is usually claimed to be the source of the virus – was dismissed as a crackpot theory, supported only by Donald Trump, QAnon and hawks on the right looking to escalate tensions dangerously with China…But under Trump, US officials were reportedly funding work at the Wuhan lab through a US-based medical organisation called the EcoHealth Alliance.
U.S. Politicsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Facebook Won’t Talk About the Insurrection

Facebook has responded to last month’s much-hyped decision regarding the platform’s removal of Donald Trump. The former president will not be allowed to return, the company said, until January 7, 2023—two years from the date of his original suspension. This is arguably a very long time, as well as arguably no time at all. It feels more like the latter if you consider when the 2024 presidential hopefuls are likely to be announcing their candidacies.
U.S. Politicsappledaily.com

Communists aren’t happy with US investigation into Wuhan lab theory | Tom Rogan

The Communists are unusually upset with Washington. Their complaint this week?. The Biden administration’s directive to the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report within 90 days on evidence as to the source of the original 2019 COVID-19 outbreak. The point bears close attention in light of rising suspicion in Congress, especially among Republican legislators, that the virus may have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook backtracks, won’t limit WhatsApp over privacy policy

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy rollout has been messy and confusing, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change any time soon. The new policy finally rolled out on May 15 — after Facebook had said that while it wouldn’t delete accounts that didn’t accept the new policy, those accounts would eventually lose access to some features. Now, only a couple of weeks later, the company has changed its mind.
U.S. Politicsbaltimoregaylife.com

American d. Fauci wants pathology medical records…

As the White House’s medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci called on China on Thursday to release the medical records of some people believed to have contracted a similar illness before the coronavirus pandemic. This may help indicate whether the virus came from a laboratory. The long-running theory of possible laboratory...
Public HealthCoeur d'Alene Press

Virus impact lingers, but it won't last

At the risk of blaming all life’s ills on a well-worn target — COVID-19 — it’s impossible not to see the aftershocks still rattling everybody’s cages. While the virus and its variants are still wreaking havoc aplenty, the worst appears to be over. Yet many an apple cart is still being overturned, and the sweet fruits are bruised or flattened.
TravelMidland Daily News

Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that...
ChinaNewsday

China's 3-child policy won't reverse population decline

If China hopes to avert a fall in its population by raising the maximum number of children per mother from two to three, it’s going to have its work cut out. That’s because declining fertility, once started, tends to be an inexorable force that few nations have managed to arrest, let alone reverse. Of the 85 countries where fertility had fallen to less than 2.1 births per woman in 2009 — the so-called "replacement level," below which population decline tends to set in — only Tunisia had managed to just about creep back above replacement 10 years later.