A study of Oregon’s extreme risk protection order law found the tool is working as intended but suggests wide adoption has been slow. The law, colloquially known as a red flag law or an ERPO, went into effect in 2018 and allows law enforcement, spouses, immediate family, or household members to petition a judge for temporary restrictions on purchasing or possessing firearms if they fear a person poses a risk to themselves or others. The individual the ERPO is filed against, known as the respondent, has 30 days to contest the order.