One of two men who invaded and robbed a Southern Humboldt home, terrorizing a father and his daughter, was sentenced this morning to nine years in state prison. Franklin Antonio Molina received the sentence as part of a negotiated deal, with Judge Kaleb Cockrum imposing six years for robbery and three years for a special weapons allegation. Molina also was sentenced for false imprisonment, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats, but those terms will run concurrently with the nine years.