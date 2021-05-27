Vaccinating the World, If We Had Grown Ups in Charge

This is a video about intersections. Simon was on his way to Nepal for a shoot and had time to spare on a layover, Milo had five days off between consecutive shoots in Europe and New York: so we decided to meet in Oman to combine our passions of trail running and filmmaking. Little spaces open up in our schedules sometimes, and this was an opportunity to cross paths with purpose. Oman’s landscape and culture was new to us, we knew nothing of it and we had no expectations, but that was part of the plan.