Bartolo Colón Mexico 2021 performance Mexican Baseball League News

HP Umpire Tripp Gibson ejected Padres bench player Manny Machado (check swing strike three call) in the bottom of the 1st and manager Jayce Tingler (check swing ball four call) in the top of the 2nd inning of the #Mets-#Padres game. In the 1st, with two out and one on (R1), Padres batter Fernando Tatis attempted to check his swing on a 3-2 splitter from Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, ruled a swinging third strike by HP Umpire Gibson. In the 2nd, with none out and none on, Mets batter Dominic Smith attempted to check his swing on a 3-2 fastball by Padres pitcher Chris Paddack for a called fourth ball by HP Umpire Gibson, affirmed as no swing on appeal by 3B Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. This play is under review by the UEFL Appeals Board, the call was *PENDING*. At the time of the ejections, the game was tied, 0-0. The Mets ultimately won the contest, 6-1.