Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot

Lebanon-Express
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson’s talk show is going to be taking over the daytime TV slot previously occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, once the comedienne’s popular show comes to an end in the spring of 2022.

Theater & Dancebasinsradio.com

KELLY CLARKSON SINGING THE DANCE BROUGHT GARTH BROOKS TO TEARS

Kelly Clarkson singing The Dance demonstrates why she won American Idol and shows that she has kept getting better ever since. While country music icon Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood watched, Kennedy Center Honoree, Kelly Clarkson moved everybody in the audience with her powerful performance of Garth Brooks’ classic “The Dance”,
CelebritiesVulture

Kelly Clarkson Takes Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ for a Spin

Among her myriad influences, Olivia Rodrigo has clearly taken a few notes from Kelly Clarkson — just listen to “good 4 u” and “Since U Been Gone” back-to-back. So Miss Independent herself returned the favor on June 14’s Kelly Clarkson Show, covering Rodrigo’s smash hit “drivers license” for Kellyoke. Clarkson’s heftier vocals lend a bit more drama to the song, the perfect canvas for those signature huge Kelly notes. And even though she’s had her driver’s license for decades, Clarkson sings the breakup ballad like she means it. (Not to mention, she has reason to.) Next stop: a duet between these two breakup-anthem queens?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Clarkson On Botox Fears: 'I'm Gonna Have Every Wrinkle In The World'

Kelly Clarkson does not want to revert to plastic surgery as she ages. During her new interview with actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, The Voice judge, 39, spoke about her plastic surgery fears, admitting that she thinks there's "room for everything" in the industry to decide to do what they want as they age in Hollywood. "I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face," she said during the chat. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin."
Shawnee, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Briefly Noted: SM East graduate appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

SM East graduate appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Riley Atkinson, a Shawnee Mission East graduate, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, June 10. Atkinson was on the show not only for being named the Journalism Education Association’s National Journalist of the Year, but also for making the most out of school during the pandemic. On the show, Atkinson discussed her recognition as well as how she got into journalism.
CelebritiesCMT

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers This Joe Diffie Classic Hit

Embedded from www.youtube.com. During her run on the first season of American Idol, where she became the very first winner of the televised talent competition, Kelly Clarkson showcased the incredible range of her vocal instrument, covering songs from Celine Dion and Aretha Franklin. Since her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019, the singer-songwriter has continued to showcase the versatility of her voice in her Kellyoke segments, covering songs from artists including Chris Stapleton, Aerosmith, Olivia Rodrigo and more. She even invited country superstar Trisha Yearwood to join her for a rendition of Yearwood’s classic “Believe Me Baby (I Lied).”
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Heidi Klum fails terribly to scare Ellen DeGeneres

Big points to Heidi Klum for trying, but getting Ellen DeGeneres to jump out of her seat seems a big challenge. During the Wednesday, June 16 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge waited patiently for DeGeneres to step into the tv...
CelebritiesPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Blake Shelton Joins Ellen DeGeneres to Pie People [Watch]

Blake Shelton was struck by the bizarre nature of the game he played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The contestants were struck by pies. During Thursday's (June 24) show, Shelton joins the TV show host for a game designed to promote his partnership with Smithworks Vodka. Contestants are literally doused with different flavors of hard seltzer after being pied when their opponent does something right.
MusicBillboard

Kelly Clarkson Breathes New Life Into Her Tender Sia Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is feeling blue for Tuesday's (June 15) Kellyoke performance of Sia's "Breathe Me." Her longtime musical director Jason Halbert accompanied her on the piano for the tender performance, where her sweeping vocals crescendoed during the chorus, only for her to gently exhale the finale words, "Warm me up and breathe me."
Celebrities104.1 WIKY

Watch Kelly Clarkson & two-thirds of Wilson Phillips sing a Beach Boys classic

Kelly Clarkson brought together three generations of music legend Brian Wilson‘s family for the Kellyoke segment of her talk show on Thursday. For her performance of the Beach Boys‘ 1966 classic “God Only Knows,” Kelly brought together Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys mastermind who wrote the song, plus Wilson’s daughters Carnie and Wendy, who make up two-thirds of Wilson Phillips. Brian joined virtually, while the women were in the studio with Kelly.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kelly Clarkson ‘Chugging Wine’ Amid Divorce, Friends Worry She’s ‘Out Of Control’?

Is Kelly Clarkson’s drinking becoming a problem? One report says she’s boozing so much that friends are starting to get concerned. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, Kelly Clarkson has started drinking more and more to cope with her divorce. A source says, “Kelly’s chugging wine every day! She brushes off concerns about it, but friends think her booze habit has gotten way out of control.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Planning ‘Fixer Upper’-Type House Flipping Show?

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi planning a new HGTV-style show? One report says the couple wants to use home repair to liven up their image. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres is planning to put her house-flipping skills on display. She and de Rossi want to repair their image by doing a new house-flipping show to aid those in need. A source says “given the flak Ellen’s received recently – and to reinforce her giving nature – she’s going to be flipping the homes of people who have suffered terrible tragedies and flopping them into their dream homes!”
CelebritiesPopculture

Blake Shelton Douses ‘Ellen’ Fans With Seltzer in Crazy Game

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her love of games, and the talk show host enlisted Blake Shelton to help out with her latest friendly competition, which took place on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during an episode that aired this week. The game was called "I Think I Can, I Think I Can" and featured two fans whose task was to think of a word that connected two different words give to them by DeGeneres and Shelton — the example DeGeneres gave were the words "door" and "bottoms," which would be connected by "bell."
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock: What They Said About Their Marriage Before Splitting

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock announced their split in June 2020. Prior to announcing their intention to divorce, the pair seemed to be on great terms with one another. Clarkson and Blackstock, who share two children — River and Remington — together, previously shared some sweet anecdotes about their relationship, which only made the news of their split all the more surprising.
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Says No To Plastic Surgery

Kelly Clarkson talked to actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” and shared that she’s not likely to get plastic surgery. Kelly admitted, “I’m gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I’m gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face. It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets [work done on] their face. I’m afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin.”