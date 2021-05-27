Kelly Clarkson will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot

Kelly Clarkson does not want to revert to plastic surgery as she ages. During her new interview with actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, The Voice judge, 39, spoke about her plastic surgery fears, admitting that she thinks there's "room for everything" in the industry to decide to do what they want as they age in Hollywood. "I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face," she said during the chat. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin."