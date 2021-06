Registration is required for this activity. A leisurely cleaning paddle on Fisherville pond and the narrow and winding rivers of the Blackstone and Quinsigamond River. This paddle is part of AMC Worcester chapter's TrailFest, in celebration of National trails day on June 5th. National Trails Day recognizes all the incredible benefits federal, state, and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. Our events are intended to help promote awareness of the wide variety of services the trails systems offer. National Trails Day encourages everyone to discover their local trails, become active concerning trail issues, and share their excitement for the outdoors. Use the link below to learn more about National Trails Day. Please bring a garbage bag, gloves and maybe a net to fish out the large number of plastic bottles in the brush along the shore. Bring binoculars for wildlife viewing and be treated to the Fisherville Pond dam and an abandoned entrance to the canal. Particiapnts will be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes. Current Covid protocols will be used during this activity. https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-trails-day-first-saturday-in-june/