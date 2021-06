Stalls stocked with handmade, home-grown, and local items for sale by the makers themselves are back. Get ready to leave the Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market with your basket just as full as your excitement. Everybody who enters the market is required to wear a face-covering in compliance with state guidelines. Frequent hand sanitizing is strongly encouraged as well.Situated on the lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, you won’t miss this marketplace as you drive by along 101 on Sundays from 9 am-2 pm. Pick up local produce or a stunning art piece made of glass or driftwood, and enjoy the live music while you're there.