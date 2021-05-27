"Mom-annoying music makes my rockin’ world go ‘round" by: Jessica Shepard

Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a new mom. It follows two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover how strong they are as they take on their role as mothers while unapologetically preserving who they are as individual women. Written by a female composer and mother, the show honestly addresses the long overdue representation of motherhood and women in the theater through female empowerment. Additionally, it positively normalizes LGBTQ+ representation in family structure while challenging cultural and gender norms.With a small, diverse cast of eight representing all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities, this musical tackles everything from marriage issues to friendship challenges, career concerns to body image struggles, lack of “mothering instincts to self-esteem issues – all the while fearlessly examining societal pressures placed on women.