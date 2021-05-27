Billie Eilish Offers Grand Blanc Girl Hug After Inspirational Room Makeover

Our supernova girl is on the mend! Kirsten Storms revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain. "I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star wrote on Instagram. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."