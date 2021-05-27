Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Blanc, MI

Billie Eilish Offers Grand Blanc Girl Hug After Inspirational Room Makeover

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it's the little things parents do that can change your whole day, especially when you're a 8 year old kid. Raegan Theede, like most kids the past year, has been having a tough go of it. She lost her great grandpa and great grandmother within months of each other. Her baby brother became sick, but is doing perfect now, and of course there has been the craziness of COVID-19. To add to the mix, she knocked out her two front teeth while playing in gym class, and the worst...she’s been a victim of bullying.

975now.com
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanc#Inspiration#Halloween#Sick Kids#Gym Class#Special Things#Theytransformed#Mom Madeline Theede#Parents#Husband Kolin#Reaction#Bullying#Knocked Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Faygo Pop Makes A Special Appearance In New Billie Eilish ‘Lost Cause’ Video

Faygo has been known to get love from all sorts of people in the spotlight. Most notably, Detroit's own Insane Clown Posse's support for the brand has spanned their 30 year career, but it's not just the wicked clownz who show love, as Billie Eilish was swigging some in her new video 'Lost Cause." The 18 years old singer can be seen partying with her friends in the video, when the kitchen scene displays a big selection of Faygo Orange pop in bottles lined up on the kitchen counter.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

What’s Going on Between Kanye West and Irina Shayk?

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kanye's rumored new girlfriend, a new JoBros memoir and more, below. What's Going on Between Kanye West and Irina Shayk?. It seems like...
MusicPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Whatever Happened to Selena Gomez’s Band, The Scene?

Way back before she turned into a solo superstar, Selena Gomez's first foray into the music industry was fronting a pop-rock band known as Selena Gomez & the Scene. Signed to Disney's Hollywood Records, Selena Gomez & the Scene first burst onto the, well, scene with their two first singles, "Falling Down" and "Naturally," the latter which became a breakout dance hit and received heavy airplay.
MusicPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Lorde Soaks Up the Sun on ‘Solar Power': Lyrics + Video

Lorde is finally back and things are looking sunnier than ever!. On Thursday (June 10), Lorde released her bright new single "Solar Power," which features breathy vocals and sunny acoustic guitar riffs perfect for the summertime. Lorde co-wrote and co-produced the track alongside her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. In addition...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Leonardo DiCaprio Buys $7.1 Million Home Formerly Owned by Gwen Stefani, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (PHOTOS)

Leonardo DiCaprio is the new homeowner of a stunning mansion—but the house isn't for him!. The Titanic actor is reportedly gifting the gorgeous $7.1 million Los Feliz, California mansion he just bought to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. DiCaprio will be just a 30-minute drive away from his parents, as he currently lives off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Ellie Kemper Breaks Silence Following Veiled Prophet Ball Backlash: ‘Ignorance Is No Excuse’

Ellie Kemper found herself back in the news earlier this week when an odd and rather questionable moment from her past was unearthed. As it turns out, when the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was a teenager, she took part in a debutante ball called the Veiled Prophet Ball in her native Missouri. The pageant-like affair was hosted by a group known as the Veiled Prophet Organization, and — according to resurfaced photos — Kemper was crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty" during the event.
TV & VideosPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Mike Myers Will Star As Seven Different Characters in New Netflix Series

There was a time not that long ago that Mike Myers was one of if not the biggest comedian in Hollywood. He transitioned from Saturday Night Live to movies — headlining the Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and Shrek franchises — about as well as anyone since the show’s original cast. Then, in 2008, he hit the career iceberg known as The Love Guru. Myers starred in the film, and helped write and produce it, and it was a massive commercial and critical flop.
TV & VideosPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Trailer: The Jam, It Is Pumped Up

LeBron James is a cartoon! The Looney Tunes are now in 3D! Up is down! Black is white! Dogs and cats, living together; mass hysteria!. The new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is quite a trip. It shows the NBA’s biggest star get sucked into a computer where a program (played by Don Cheadle) wants to play him in basketball. Then he gets turned into a traditional 2D cartoon. Then he gets brought back to his human body and Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest become 3D CGI cartoons which is... a bit disorienting to say the least.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

‘Zenon’ Star Kirsten Storms Undergoes Brain Surgery

Our supernova girl is on the mend! Kirsten Storms revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain. "I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star wrote on Instagram. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."
MoviesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Why Zendaya’s Lola Bunny Voice Just Doesn’t Seem to Work

On Sunday (June 6), Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled a brand new look at Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Positioned as an episode of ESPN's 30 on 30, the clever trailer — titled "The Bunny & The GOAT" — gave fans a behind-the scenes glimpse of several characters in the upcoming sequel, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Lola Bunny. But when it came to the Tune Squad's female MVP, many longtime fans were, well, less than impressed by what they heard.
Theater & DancePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Fans Made Fun of Dua Lipa’s Dancing and This Is How She Reacted

Internet trolls are always quick to insult, but why don't they try performing on a huge stage in front of thousands of people?. For the past few years, clips of Dua Lipa dancing and performing on stage have circulated on social media, where they've been mercilessly meme'd and turned into GIFs, with many fans and haters alike making fun of the pop star's moves.