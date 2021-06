The long and painful wait is finally over; minor league baseball is back, and the commissioner’s office would have you believe it’s better than ever! Shut down for the whole of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, minor league action reopened for the 2021 season on Tuesday. It was a breath of fresh air for prospect junkies everywhere, including yours truly. While it would be tempting to say that nature is healing, I’m not a scientist, but even I can see that at least the baseball part of nature is healing.