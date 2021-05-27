More Vermont residents want to work remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BURLINGTON, Vt.) A new study from the University of Vermont found that interest in remote work has increased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VTDigger reported that 55% of Vermonters last year wanted to work from home after the pandemic was over, according to a study from the university’s Center for Research.

Now, 75% of survey responders said they expect to work from home more often once the pandemic is over.

“Telecommuting is here to stay,” said Richard Watts, head of the center that conducted the survey. “After people have experienced a year of telecommuting, support for it has grown.”

Over 4,000 Vermont residents were surveyed during two weeks in May. VTDigger reported that the survey population represents “a slice of Vermonters who have the ability to work from home and generally have been during the pandemic,” according to a university news release.

Although respondents don’t represent the Vermont population as a whole, the survey “provides some insights into a group that has been telecommuting during the last 14 months.”

According to the survey, the coronavirus pandemic drastically changed how people work, especially where they work. Before the pandemic started in March 2020, over two-thirds of the people surveyed said they never worked from home. Now, about the same percentage of people said they work from home five days a week.

While working from home, anonymous respondents said they have a better work-life balance, more control over their work environment and save money by not commuting.

Over 85% of respondents said their organization or company should take steps so employees can work remotely after the pandemic. The survey also found that people with long commutes were more likely to say their company should support remote work.