CAMBA women's weekend a hit

A few weekends ago, CAMBA hosted a Women’s Weekend MTB skill clinic at Ashwabay. One of the participants, Hovas, wrote about the weekend:. I was so excited to be a part of this year’s CAMBA Ashwabay Women’s Mountain Bike Clinic this year. On the first night, everyone met at Howl Adventure Center. It was a perfect spot to mingle, meet new people, grab a beer, eat a healthy meal, ride the pump track, get your bike tuned up and meet the coaches. The topic of the night was fitting: Conquering Fear. This fun and informative evening prepared us mentally for the skills/drills/trails that were to come in the days to follow.