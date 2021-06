Book a team to take part in the annual Andy King Memorial Golf Challenge – which takes place at Luton Hoo on Wednesday 21st July 2021. The event, which is now into its fourth year is organised by Hatters legend Mick Harford, in memory of his good friend Andy King who sadly passed away in 2015. Sponsored by Star Platforms and DotGroup, the event raises money for two charities who are close to Luton Town, CHUMS and Luton Foodbank.