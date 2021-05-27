Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flathead County, MT

Murder charge dropped against Flathead woman attacked by ex-husband

By CHAD SOKOL
Posted by 
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bslgs_0aDT5t1E00

Seven months after shooting and killing her abusive ex-husband near a fishing hole in Paradise, Rachel Bellesen is a free woman.

A judge on Tuesday permanently dismissed a charge of deliberate homicide against Bellesen, who maintains she was acting in self-defense when she killed Jacob Glace on Oct. 8. She says Glace, who had a documented history of violence against several women, attacked and tried to rape her that night, ripping at her clothes and leaving her with bruises. Shortly after shooting him, she drove to a gas station in Hot Springs and called 911 to report what had happened.

During a small gathering Wednesday evening in Kalispell's Depot Park, Bellesen, 38, said she had spent most of her life in fear that she might be killed, "being on guard and living in trepidation, waiting for that other shoe to drop." And now — with the threat of her abuser and the threat of prosecution no longer looming over her — she's grappling with a complicated mix of emotions.

"I was so used to it that I didn't even recognize the course of control that continued over all of the years since my divorce," she said. "The happiness, disbelief and gratitude that I felt immediately after the judge's ruling yesterday quickly subsided, and I felt lost. How am I supposed to live now? How do I wake up in the morning and not mentally prepare for dealing with my abuser? How do I go about my day without planning for every 'what if,' and how do I begin to actually heal versus just living?"

TUESDAY'S DECISION by Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy was unusual. Many women convicted of killing men report they were acting in self-defense against their abusers.

But Bellesen, who works as a coordinator at Kalispell's Abbie Shelter for domestic violence victims, had a small army of supporters who are deeply familiar with the legal system and all the ways it can fail to do justice in cases of abuse.

Missoula attorney Lance Jasper led a team of experts who volunteered to defend Bellesen, saying Sanders County sheriff's deputies and prosecutors jumped to conclusions when they arrested and charged her the day after the shooting, failing to consider clear evidence that she had been assaulted.

The county handed the case over to Chris McConnell, a special prosecutor from the Montana Attorney General's Office, who moved to dismiss the case "without prejudice" — which would have left open the possibility of refiling the charge at a later date.

McConnell acknowledged prosecutors don't have, and likely would never find, sufficient evidence to convict Bellesen, but he argued the option to refile the charge should remain on the table as the state was still awaiting lab results from the scene of the shooting.

Bellesen's supporters said that resolution would not suffice, and the Abbie Shelter mounted a campaign to put public pressure on the attorney general's office. As there is no statute of limitations for deliberate homicide, the threat of prosecution, no matter how unlikely, would hang over Bellesen for the rest of her life.

Prosecutors would not budge. They rejected an extraordinary offer from Jasper to view the defense's entire case file in exchange for a promise that the case would be dismissed "with prejudice" if no charges were refiled within one year.

Judge Eddy, who heard the case at the Sanders County Courthouse in Thompson Falls, delivered the resolution that Bellesen and her supporters had been hoping for Tuesday when she uttered the words "with prejudice" from the bench. Prosecutors haven't said whether they will appeal the decision.

During Wednesday's gathering in Depot Park, Jen Parsons, the associate director of the Abbie Shelter, said the shelter's staff is relieved by the outcome.

"But we are also aggrieved that a case so obviously entrenched with sexual assault, attempted rape and the long-term patterns of domestic violence made it this far down the halls of the legal system," Parsons said. "It speaks volumes to the barriers that victims of domestic and sexual violence routinely face with the legal system tasked to protect them. In Rachel's case, the mistakes that the system made almost fell entirely on the shoulders of a person who was the least responsible for them — on Rachel."

GLACE AND Bellesen began dating in Washington state when he was 23 and she was 15, shortly before she became pregnant with their first child and her mother kicked her out of the house, according to a story from the Daily Beast.

Glace was convicted of assaulting Bellesen in 2004 and of assaulting his new wife in 2010. He was charged twice more last year in Sanders and Mineral counties for attacking two other women. Police reports describe him slamming one woman into a wall and hitting her face, pushing another to the ground and choking her, and smashing a chair, among other transgressions.

Prosecutors never offered an alternative explanation for why Bellesen might have shot Glace, though questions were raised about why the two met near the fishing hole that night in October. Bellesen lives in Lakeside with her new husband, Corey. Jasper, her attorney, has said she went to meet Glace to discuss threats Glace had made against one of their sons.

Bellesen spent three weeks in jail before her bond was reduced to $20,000 and she could afford to get out. And while she continues to work through sadness and trauma, she still counts herself fortunate, as a white woman who found expert help through her connections at the Abbie Shelter.

"The truth is that, had my skin been a different color — even if the details of the events were otherwise exactly the same — I would probably still be sitting in the jail with an astronomically high bond, hoping for a case update from a public defender who was overworked and underpaid, barely knowing my name, knowing that the only options available are plea deals or trial, and that my life would effectively be over."

Bellesen pledged to use "the privilege of my voice to bring domestic violence out from behind closed doors. Solutions cannot be found if people are not aware of the problem. Let's fight to change that."

Assistant editor Chad Sokol may be reached at 406-758-4439 or csokol@dailyinterlake.com.

The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
1K+
Followers
122
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
City
Thompson Falls, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Paradise, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violence Against Women#Attempted Rape#Child Rape#Jail#At Scene Of Shooting#The Assault#The Abbie Shelter#Sexual Assault#Police Reports#Prosecution#Deliberate Homicide#Sanders County Sheriff#Domestic Violence Victims#Men#Judge Eddy#Depot Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Montana StateRegister Citizen

Inmate arrested after escape from Montana women's prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who escaped from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been captured. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force arrested Lisa Anne Nester, 50, after she was found near the Yellowstone County sheriff's office in Billings on Saturday. She was taken into custody without incident and had not been considered a threat to public safety, the Montana Department of Corrections said.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening. Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Nester...
Flathead County, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Domestic dispute ends in felony gun charge

A Flathead Valley man who fired a gun dozens of times during a dispute with his wife was arrested on a felony gun charge this week. Lawrence Duane Craft, 70, is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon after he allegedly terrorized the victim by firing the gun between 40 and 50 times outside the bedroom of the home where they live.
Montana StatePosted by
KPAX

Montana peace officers memorial parade held in Kalispell

The Kalispell Police Department held a parade and memorial service Saturday for officers who died while serving their communities. The processional parade began at noon with Kalispell police joined by Flathead County sheriff's deputies, Montana Highway Patrol and several other Montana agencies coming together to pay respects to those lost in the line of duty.
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Kalispell meth trafficker sentenced to three years in prison

A Kalispell man who admitted to conspiring with others to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine for distribution was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. Scott Michael George Daniels, 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, according...
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Bicyclist uninjured after striking vehicle

A woman riding her bicycle on a sidewalk allegedly struck the front of a vehicle, which had come to a stop prior to the collision. The woman was on the ground holding her arm but said she wasn’t injured and was helped up by the driver. Kalispell Police Department officers cautioned her about riding her bicycle on the sidewalk.
Noxon, MTValley Press-Mineral Independent

Noxon firefighter injured in blaze

A Noxon firefighter was life-flighted with burns from the site of a large explosion in Noxon Monday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m. neighbors called 911 to report an explosion at the Robert Omsted property on S. Clarks Addition Road in Noxon. They called again after a second, much larger explosion rocked their houses.
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Man charged with felonies for taking baler on unauthorized ride

A local man ended up in the Flathead County Detention Center earlier this week after he allegedly took a hay baler for a joy ride without the owner’s permission. Kent Ross Hiland, 34, of Kalispell, was booked on two felony counts, including theft and criminal mischief. He is being held on $20,000 bail.
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Woman suspected of ‘having conclusions’

A man reported a female driver who he said was “having conclusions.” He told the Kalispell Police Department he thought this behavior might have happened because he suspected the woman was “tweaking out.” One could conclude it’s possible he meant to say the woman was having delusions. Some responsible citizens...
Kalispell, MTNBCMontana

Law enforcement carries Flame of Hope through downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead Valley law enforcement officers jogged through downtown Kalispell for the Special Olympics Torch Run on Friday. It’s the largest grassroots organization fundraiser for the Special Olympics. A dozen law enforcement officers jogged about 3 miles carrying the Flame of Hope, which represents courage, diversity and inclusion...
Montana StateKULR8

Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
Kalispell, MTDaily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Drunk driver annoyed with parked car

A woman was so intoxicated behind the wheel of a car, she honked at a parked car in front of her because she apparently thought she was stuck in traffic. The observer who reported her to the Kalispell Police Department said she “couldn’t even get the vehicle in park” and then she crashed into the cart return facility in front of a store.
Evergreen, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Evergreen man charged with assault with weapon

An Evergreen man was charged with assaulting another man with a fiberglass post marker. Kenneth Dale Mayberry, 53, was charged with assault with a weapon after a May 7 incident on Swan Mountain Drive. According to the charging document, an officer with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a...
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Podcast: A Matter of Life and Death

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. Flathead Beacon staff writer Andy Viano joins the show as a guest to talk a drastic rise in officer involved shootings in the Northwest Montana over the last year. Four separate confrontations involving law enforcement have ended in a shooting that left a suspect dead. So far no internal or criminal investigations have revealed any wrongdoing by law enforcement, but the four cases are reflected in a rise in officer-involved deaths statewide in recent years. You can delve into the details with Andy’s Flathead Beacon cover story.
Columbia Falls, MTDaily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Drive-by dognapper snags husky puppy

Someone called the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to report a dognapping. The caller reportedly let a 10-week old male husky out for a minute on U.S. 2 in Columbia Falls when another vehicle pulled in, grabbed the dog and sped off. The caller said they were waiting for a manager to get a license plate from security footage.
Kalispell, MTHungry Horse News

Cynthia “Cindy” Membrino

Cynthia “Cindy” Membrino, 63 of Kalispell, passed away May 6, 2021 at Brendan House. Cindy is survived by her son Dennis Membrino and daughter Christina Zesk. No services are scheduled. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Cindy’s family.