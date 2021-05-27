Should Seahawks Kick Tires On Mitchell Schwartz or Morgan Moses?

In his latest media appearances, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn't sounded all too committed to 2020 starting right tackle Brandon Shell. With Shell, backup Cedric Ogbuehi, and veteran left tackle Duane Brown all set to become unrestricted free agents in 2022, should the Seahawks kick the tires on former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz or the recently released Morgan Moses?

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss the pros and cons of taking a close look at both established veterans in the video above!