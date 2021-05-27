Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Should Seahawks Kick Tires On Mitchell Schwartz or Morgan Moses?

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 11 days ago

In his latest media appearances, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hasn't sounded all too committed to 2020 starting right tackle Brandon Shell. With Shell, backup Cedric Ogbuehi, and veteran left tackle Duane Brown all set to become unrestricted free agents in 2022, should the Seahawks kick the tires on former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz or the recently released Morgan Moses?

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss the pros and cons of taking a close look at both established veterans in the video above!

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
23
Followers
287
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Brandon Shell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Free Agents#American Football#Chiefs#Tackle Duane Brown#Reporters Corbin Smith#Backup Cedric Ogbuehi#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule Tracker

Today, the NFL will unveil its schedule for the 2021-22 regular season. From September 9 to January 9, all 32 teams will battle it out with sights set on Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California. For the second year in a row, seven teams from each conference will move on...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Crafting a Seahawks 2021 Mock Schedule

Since they closed out the regular season with a road victory over the 49ers in early January, the Seahawks have known which teams they would play against in the upcoming 2021 campaign. All that remained unknown was when they would play each opponent. After months of anticipation, that question will...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The obvious reason why the Seahawks won’t be trading for Aaron Rodgers

Recent speculation by an NFL insider involved the Seattle Seahawks potentially sending Russell Wilson to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Seattle Seahawks fans are very familiar with what fans of the Green Bay Packers are currently going through with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Earlier this offseason, it was Seahawks...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: Top 5 'Must-Watch' Games of Seahawks' 2021 Schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule was released with much fanfare Wednesday night. This season arguably offers more intrigue than ever, due largely in part to the addition of a 17th game. Per usual, the Seahawks have several eye-catching matchups on the horizon. Overall, Seattle will take part in at least five...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Hawks Sign Round 2 Pick D’Wayne Eskridge

The Seahawks started their rookie minicamp Friday; their top 2021 draft pick is now under contract. The team agreed to terms with second-rounder D’Wayne Eskridge, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com tweets. One of college football’s top deep threats in recent years, Eskridge went to the Seahawks at No. 56 overall. The...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks' Brutal Start to Schedule Highlights Concern Along Defensive Line

The Seahawks took their failure to muster up much of a consistent pass rush in the first half of the 2020 season to heart, putting much of their offseason focus on the edge of their defensive line this spring. Retaining Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa, then adding Kerry Hyder Jr. and - depending on how his legal issues play out - Aldon Smith, Seattle should have no issues getting to the quarterback this season.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' BJ Emmons: Signs with Seattle

Emmons has signed with the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Emmons went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic. He rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns in five games as a junior but added a mere 116 yards and one touchdown over four appearances in his senior season.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Tamorrion Terry: Hurts hip in practice

Terry sat out Saturday's practice after landing on his hip Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Terry will try to recover from this hip injury quickly, as he's fighting an uphill battle just to get into the discussion for a roster spot after latching on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State.
NFLPosted by
Mega 99.3

2021 Seattle Seahawks Schedule Revealed, 5 Prime Time Games

The 2021 NFL schedule was released for all 32 teams including the Seattle Seahawks who will be featured in 5 nationally televised games in prime time this upcoming season. Seattle opens the 2021 season on the road at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis against the Colts lead by their new quarterback and former Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Quarterback Competitions and Controversies Will Have Major Impact on Seahawks in 2021

The Seahawks aren't strangers to quarterback controversy, spending the majority of the offseason at the center of drama revolved around their star passer Russell Wilson. After weeks of constant speculation and rumors, talks of a potential split between the two have since diminished. Now, fans and pundits of the league have shifted their attention to the ongoing sagas of Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Kansas City Revamps Offensive Line With Help Of 2021 NFL Draft

A common one-sentence summary of Super Bowl 50 included the same idea: “The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t pass protect.” It could have been the first football game someone ever watched, and they would still have been able to figure out that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive front was free to act as they wished against a depleted Chiefs offensive line.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

News and notes from the Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL schedule

Happy Sunday one and all. We are heading into the long summer days, but we also have plenty to discuss, especially from our rivals from around the NFC West. Let’s keep things going with a look at the Seattle Seahawks from the folks over at Field Gulls. You know how...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How the 2021 schedule works out well for the Seahawks

The 2021 NFL schedule has now been released. The Seahawks face some tough teams in the first half of the season but the schedule works out well for Seattle by the end. Plus, the week 9 bye week comes nearly halfway through the season so no matter what, Seattle can do a re-set.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Cade Johnson: Battling groin injury

Johnson has missed the last two practices due to a groin injury, but coach Pete Carroll expects Johnson to return next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Johnson can ill afford to miss extended time to injury considering he'll need to leapfrog a number of players on Seattle's wide receiver depth chart to have any chance at a roster spot. Luckily for Johnson, it sounds like his groin injury isn't expected to linger much longer, so the undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State should return to practice soon.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Predicting Every Game on the Packers’ 2021 Schedule

The Packers’ complete 2021 schedule has been released, which means fans can start speculating on what their final record might be. Here, TGH will predict every single game on the Packers’ schedule, including where Green Bay could end up in playoff seeding. Note: This article will assume Aaron Rodgers is...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Preseason set to return in 2021, Broncos to face three NFC opponents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The preseason is back. After the preseason schedule was cancelled in 2020 as the league introduced safety protocols to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broncos will play a three-game preseason slate to kick off the 2021 season. The preseason slate was initially announced Wednesday alongside the team's regular-season schedule.