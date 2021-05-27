Ruth LaToison Ifill

Altru’s Board of Directors Announces Recruitment of New CEO. Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Board of Directors announces that the recruitment of the Health System’s new permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is underway. The position will be open to both internal and external applicants. Candidates will be vetted by a search committee made up of members of the Altru Health System and Altru Health Foundation Boards. Committee members include: Altru Health System Board members Karen Thingelstad (Board Chair), Dr. Jody Treuer, Dr. Bill McKinnon, Laura Block, and Eric Halverson. It also includes the Altru Health Foundation Chair, Keith Lund. The Altru Health System Board of Directors will make the final decision on a candidate.