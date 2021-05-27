Ruth LaToison Ifill
President & CEO at Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (Washington, DC) The Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) Board of Directors announced Ruth LaToison Ifill as President & CEO. WRAG is a regional association of foundations and corporate giving programs that embraces and advances a vision of an equitable National Capital region in which all can prosper. "Ruth has worked diligently to advance our mission, raise visibility, expand collaborative partnerships, and champion new ideas," said Tracye Funn of Washington Gas and WRAG Board Chair.www.bizjournals.com