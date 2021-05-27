Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ruth LaToison Ifill

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident & CEO at Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (Washington, DC) The Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers (WRAG) Board of Directors announced Ruth LaToison Ifill as President & CEO. WRAG is a regional association of foundations and corporate giving programs that embraces and advances a vision of an equitable National Capital region in which all can prosper. "Ruth has worked diligently to advance our mission, raise visibility, expand collaborative partnerships, and champion new ideas," said Tracye Funn of Washington Gas and WRAG Board Chair.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Board Of Directors#President Ceo#National Capital#Wrag Board Chair#Dc#Corporate Giving Programs#Washington Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Rison, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

Rison’s Donnie King Named Tyson CEO

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods, Inc. announced last Wednesday, June 2, that Rison native Donnie King has been named president and chief executive officer of Tyson, effective immediately. The company stated that. former President/CEO Dean Banks left the company and board for personal reasons. King was previously service as Tyson...
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Doug Suttles to Retire in August 2021

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc's (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) CEO Doug Suttles announced today he will retire effective August 1, 2021. Ovintiv's Board of Directors has named Brendan McCracken as President & Chief Executive Officer and elected him to the Board effective August 1, 2021. Ovintiv Board...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Strategist John McKinley Joins Workspot's Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that John McKinley has joined its advisory board. The founder of Great Falls Ventures, a seed- and early-stage investment and advisory firm, McKinley brings extensive technical and management experience that will be instrumental in helping guide Workspot's mission and vision.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Altru’s Board of Directors Announces Recruitment of New CEO

Altru’s Board of Directors Announces Recruitment of New CEO. Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru’s Board of Directors announces that the recruitment of the Health System’s new permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is underway. The position will be open to both internal and external applicants. Candidates will be vetted by a search committee made up of members of the Altru Health System and Altru Health Foundation Boards. Committee members include: Altru Health System Board members Karen Thingelstad (Board Chair), Dr. Jody Treuer, Dr. Bill McKinnon, Laura Block, and Eric Halverson. It also includes the Altru Health Foundation Chair, Keith Lund. The Altru Health System Board of Directors will make the final decision on a candidate.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SusGlobal Appoints Site Selection Expert Susan Harte to its Board of Directors

As a recognized leader in site selection, Harte assists companies in leveraging location as a competitive advantage using data analytics, economic development tools and location incentives. Harte's experience and skill set will benefit SusGlobal as it closes on the acquisition of its second Ontario facility and pursues additional locations scaling...
Businesslitigationfinancejournal.com

Longford Capital CFO Laura P. Pearl to Retire and Transition to Senior Advisor

Longford Capital, a leader in the commercial litigation finance industry, today announced that on May 31, 2021, Laura P. Pearl will begin her retirement and transition to a senior advisor role with the firm. Ms. Pearl has been Longford’s Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer since 2016. “Laura has made...
EconomyLodging

AAHOA Transitions Leadership, Names Interim CEO

ATLANTA—AAHOA announced that Cecil P. Staton is stepping down as president and CEO. Staton will continue to work with AAHOA’s leadership to ensure an effective transition and the success of ongoing projects and relationships as a consultant to AAHOA leadership. AAHOA Executive Vice President and COO Rachel Humphrey announced that she also will be exiting the association on August 7, 2021. Following the announcements, AAHOA has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as interim president and CEO.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Muskie returns to Maine to join Camden National Wealth Management as senior vice president, senior wealth advisor

CAMDEN – Camden National Wealth Management announced that Edmund “Ned” Muskie, Jr., has joined its growing team as senior vice president, senior wealth advisor. With more than 35 years of experience in banking and wealth management, Muskie brings extensive knowledge in investment management, multigenerational wealth transfer, retirement and estate planning, tax strategies and more. In his new role, Muskie will cultivate and manage relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families as well as non-profit and public entity clients across Maine and Northern New England.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) CEO Doug Suttles to Retire in August 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc's (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) CEO Doug Suttles announced today he will retire effective August 1, 2021. Ovintiv's Board of Directors has named Brendan McCracken as President & Chief Executive Officer and elected him to the Board effective August 1, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Hawaii Biotech President And CEO Elliot Parks Stepping Down

HONOLULU, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Biotech, Inc., (HBI) a privately held technology company that develops vaccines and biodefense drugs, announced today that Elliot Parks, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer (CEO), is retiring for medical reasons. Dr. Parks will continue to serve on the board of directors and as a consultant to the company. Vice president and general counsel, Richard L. Sherman, JD, has been appointed by the HBI Board of Directors to serve as interim CEO.