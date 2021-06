An angry customer crushed a parakeet to death in front of the owners of a Michigan pet store after they refused to give him a refund for the bird. According to Allen Park police, the 22-year-old man walked into the Critter Pet Shop last week, holding a small box with a parakeet he had previously purchased inside, asking to return it. Owner Rick Simms, and his brother Michael, could see one of its wings was covered in blood, and was apparently broken, police said.