Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

10 Places to Celebrate National Burger Day in San Antonio

By Kathleen Petty
sanantoniomag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpt for its famous single, which is a juicy half-pound angus beef burger topped with all of the classics, or test your appetite with a double or a triple. You can add everything from beer-braised onions to jalapenos atop any burger. The sweet potato fries and double thick milkshakes alone are worth the trip. 2303 N. Loop 1604 W.; 10106 Hwy. 151.

www.sanantoniomag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger Joint#Beef Brisket#French Fries#Food Drink#Grilled Cheese#Cream Cheese#Blue Cheese#N Loop 1604 W#Burger Boy Visit#Neapolitan#The Mercedes Bunz#Macho Nachos#Sol Burgers#Blue Ribbon Burger#Swiss#Tostada Burger#Eggceptional#Texas Burger#Bates Special#St Mary S Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
expressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Houston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.
Texas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Step Into Frida Kahlo’s Garden at a Lush New San Antonio Exhibit

At the center of Frida Kahlo’s home at the Casa Azul in Mexico City was a garden. Teeming with lush bougainvillea, fruit trees, cacti, and native plants like agave and yucca, Kahlo’s garden was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for her art. A lover of the natural world, Kahlo also surrounded herself with animals, including two pet spider monkeys named Caimito de Guayabal and Fulang Chan, parrots, an eagle, a deer, and a pack of Xoloitzcuintli, or Mexican hairless dogs.
KSAT 12

Rare super blood moon eclipse will be visible in San Antonio in May

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is in for an astrological treat on May 26 as a rare lunar trifecta will be visible from Alamo City. A super blood moon, combined with a total lunar eclipse will take place in the mid-morning hours and will combine several different lunar events. The...
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Texas

Beloved Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B may gain a few more fans with the news that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders. There’s a catch, of course: to receive free pickup, shoppers must have a basket that's at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small-basket surcharge.