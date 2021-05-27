Isle of Siptah is a Brand-New Way to Experience Conan Exiles
Your next Conan adventure begins today, as the long-awaited expansion Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah has now been released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Set on the mysterious Isle of Siptah, just west of the kingdom of Stygia, this adventure will have you face mythical creatures and danger dating all the way back to the first war between the Elder Races and mankind. Discover mysterious artifacts in ancient vaults to learn more about what transpired here eons ago, loot new and powerful items and recipes – and build your new kingdom amidst awe-inspiring and deadly surroundings. But hurry; three new factions have started colonizing the island, and they don’t take kindly to outsiders.gizorama.com