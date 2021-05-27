Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Headstone for woman who died at 97 includes her signature fudge recipe

By KSTU Staff
kshb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN, Utah — Logan Cemetery in Utah is home to a headstone that is gaining notoriety around the world thanks to photos posted online. Aside from birth and death dates for Wade and Kathryn Andrews, the headstone displays a recipe for Kay’s Fudge. “She really loved people,” Janice Johnson said...

www.kshb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Logan, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fudge#Headstone#Softball#Sociology#Tootsie Rolls#Logan Cemetery#U S Air Force#The Waldorf Astoria Hotel#Capitol Building#Kstu#Tbs#Kay S Fudge#Salt Cook#Salt Lake Katie#Butter Melt#Vanilla Pinch#Home#Softball Stage Pour#Poetry#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Verla Faye Pease Tolman – Cache Valley Daily

November 1, 1952 – May 12, 2021 (age 68) After a valiant battle with cancer beloved wife, mother, and sister Verla Faye Pease Tolman began many joyful reunions on Wednesday , May 12, 2012 as she ended her earthly journey to return home to her Heavenly Father. Verla was born...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Posted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
upr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
skiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...