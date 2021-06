PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 50 airplanes in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220 jets, up 38% from the same period last year, the European planemaker said on Monday. Deliveries included the first A380 superjumbo to Dubai's Emirates since December last year, leaving four more to deliver before the world's largest airliner ends its production and cabin-fitting run in the wake of weaker than expected sales.