Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Columbus Metropolitan Library plans changes to East Plaza near Topiary Park

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Metropolitan Library spent $35 million to renovate and expand its Main Library Downtown, including a new plaza to connect it with the adjacent Topiary Park. But what's called the East Plaza hasn't attracted the visitors or become the community space that was envisioned when it was unveiled in 2016, so the library is embarking on plans to remake a portion of the plaza to include space for concerts and events, more trees for shade, and more comfortable seating.

www.dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Topiary Park#City Hall#New York Public Library#Meeting Space#Local Events#Mksk#Schiller Park#Encova Insurance#Downtown#Columbus Landmarks#Capital Crossroads#Columbus Main Library#East Plaza#Library News#Franklin Park#Central Ohio Libraries#Northern Space#Food Hall#Brewpub Hosting Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

The List: 9 Most Endangered Sites of 2021

Columbus Landmarks has released its annual Most Endangered Buildings list, highlighting eight buildings – and one iconic sign – that are at risk of being demolished, redeveloped, or simply left to deteriorate. This year’s list features three different buildings on Mt. Vernon Avenue, one Downtown building, and two former churches.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Donatos offers free pizza to entice job seekers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting this Wednesday, Donatos announced it is holding weekly hiring events as locations are in need of more workers. The company is offering job seekers a free large 1-topping pizza along with open interviews Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. "Join us for pizza, then join...
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Food News: Chapman’s Eat Market announces “grand reopening”

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Dozens come together for 'Unity Against Hate Rally' in Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Asian Americans rallied once again in Central Ohio to stand up against continuing hate crimes. The Unity Against Hate Rally was held in Bicentennial Park Sunday. The event was a chance to give Asian Americans and others who have been targeted, a platform to speak out and share their stories.
Columbus, OHbizjournals

Bottoms up! Columbus ranks among top beer cities in U.S.

Columbus is one of the top cities in the U.S. for beer enthusiasts, according to a new study. The capital ranks No. 15 among beer cities, according to a study published by Real Estate Witch, a real estate advice website. Researchers looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and evaluated each city across four metrics:
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Julia Holt named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Capital University

BEXLEY, Ohio — Julia Holt, of Camden, was named to the Dean's List at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester. In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69. Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Columbus Academy: Debbie Keeran to cap 42-year career as commencement speaker

Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road in Gahanna, is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. June 7 at its stadium, Hondros Field. Bob Lee, Columbus Academy director of communications and marketing, said the class of 2021 includes 104 students, who are scheduled to attend 72 colleges and universities in 28 states.
Bexley, OHColumbus Dispatch

Coming up | Gardening and related things to do this week in central Ohio

Gardeners are eager for the season to get underway. Those seeking new projects will find plenty of opportunities for instruction, as will those looking for plants to add to their collections. Possibly not for the squeamish, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is offering a class on “Composting With Wigglers”...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Historic Drexel Theatre to reopen Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Drexel Theatre will soon welcome movie-goers after it closed during the pandemic. The historic venue will reopen Thursday May 27 as part of a phased reopening, Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced Monday. “It was important to honor the donors, members, and community...
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

What you missed in Columbus for May 17

Over the weekend, the Dispatch reported that Ma'Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by Columbus police last month, was the fifth juvenile to be killed by the Columbus Division of Police since September 2016, putting it second in line behind the Chicago Police Department for the most juveniles killed by a law enforcement agency.
Ohio StateInsurance Journal

Emerson Reid Acquires Ohio’s May Insurance Services

Emerson Reid LLC, an employee benefits wholesale general agent, has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based employee benefits services firm, May Insurance Services Inc., led by John May. Established in 1990, May Insurance Services works with agents throughout Ohio. The company specializes in medical, dental, disability and other ancillary insurance for individuals, businesses...