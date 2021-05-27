Columbus Metropolitan Library plans changes to East Plaza near Topiary Park
The Columbus Metropolitan Library spent $35 million to renovate and expand its Main Library Downtown, including a new plaza to connect it with the adjacent Topiary Park. But what's called the East Plaza hasn't attracted the visitors or become the community space that was envisioned when it was unveiled in 2016, so the library is embarking on plans to remake a portion of the plaza to include space for concerts and events, more trees for shade, and more comfortable seating.