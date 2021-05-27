Selected seniors at Talent Search program at WCCS lauded

Jasmine Jackson and Breya Johnson received surprises hours before graduation at Selma High School on Friday night. Jackson and Johnson were named co-Valedictorians in the Selma High Class of 2021. They were notified after taking final exams and were thrilled at the ceremony at Wallace Community College-Selma. Johnson, who finished with a 4.5 GPA, plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Biology. Jackson finished with a 4.6 GPA and plans to attend Troy University, majoring in Nursing.