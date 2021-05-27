Selected seniors at Talent Search program at WCCS lauded
The senior class members of the talent search program at Wallace Community College-Selma are leaving on a high note. Darrius Ellis and Michael Evans (Dallas County), Shardelia Lagon (Keith), Ja’Dori Pritchett (Keith), Jasmine Jackson (Selma), Antoine Hasberry (Selma), Za’Mya Sanders (Selma), Ryan Reese (Selma) Alexis Dixon (Southside), Antonio Garror (Southside) and Neveah Foster (R.C. Hatch) were honored for completing the Prior Experience program. It’s part of the Annual performance report.selmatimesjournal.com