Selma, AL

Selected seniors at Talent Search program at WCCS lauded

By James Jones
Selam Times-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe senior class members of the talent search program at Wallace Community College-Selma are leaving on a high note. Darrius Ellis and Michael Evans (Dallas County), Shardelia Lagon (Keith), Ja’Dori Pritchett (Keith), Jasmine Jackson (Selma), Antoine Hasberry (Selma), Za’Mya Sanders (Selma), Ryan Reese (Selma) Alexis Dixon (Southside), Antonio Garror (Southside) and Neveah Foster (R.C. Hatch) were honored for completing the Prior Experience program. It’s part of the Annual performance report.

selmatimesjournal.com
