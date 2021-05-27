Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

DeSantis continues to deny CDC has authority over cruises

By Dan Trujillo
ABC Action News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, Fla. — Governor DeSantis' office has responded to rules set in place by Celebrity Cruises for their first scheduled cruise out of Florida on June 26. "The CDC has no legal authority to set any sort of requirements to cruise," the governor's office said. "Moreover, the CDC has acknowledged, on record, that the federal government chose not to make a legal requirement for vaccine passports. Now the CDC provides coercive “guidance,” in the absence of any federal law or congressional authorization, requiring cruise ships to violate state law."

www.abcactionnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Line#Legal Authority#Government Authority#Cdc#Floridians#Sb 2006#Companies#Governor Desantis#Cruise Ships#State Law#Florida Law#Vaccine Passports#Policies#Policy#Medical Privacy#Sail#Fundamental Rights#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.