Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the singers who actually performed the hit songs credited to Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID-19, the New York Post reports. He was 66. Davis’ daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

warm1069.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#One Love#Abc Audio#New Music#Photo Albums#World Music#Sad People#Real Love#The New York Post#Face Meets Voice#Abc Audio#Chart Topping Hits#Daughter#Celebrate Life#Producer Frank Farian#Happy#Applause#Frauds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

John Davis, Milli Vanilli Vocalist, Dead at 66

John Davis, one of the real singers behind the R&B duo Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 66. Variety reports that Davis, a tenured singer-songwriter and composer, had recently contracted COVID-19. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music,” his daughter, Jasmine, said in a statement. “He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.” As one of the biggest musical bombshells of the modern era, it was unearthed in 1990 that Milli Vanilli duo Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan didn’t actually sing their own vocals, but rather used backup singers to pass as their own voices. Davis was one of those singers, and as such, his voice is what you heard on popular tracks such as “Girl You Know It’s True,” “Blame It on the Rain” and “Baby Don’t Forget My Number.” In the aftermath of the lip-sync scandal, this cadre of actual singers rebranded as the Real Milli Vanilli and released the 1991 album The Moment of Truth, spurring the minor hits “Keep on Running” and “Tell Me Where It Hurts.” In a tweet, Morvan mourned the loss of his “brother.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

'Head lesbian,' singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resurgent 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt that read “The Future is Female,” has died. Alix Dobkin of Woodstock, New York, was 80. An early leader in the music scene for lesbians and women,...
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

Two of the School of Rock Kids Are Dating 17 Years Later

As we all know School of Rock is a cultural phenomenon that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Which is why it was such adorable news that two of the kids from the cast are dating, 17 years later. That's right—Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale, aka Frankie...
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
RestaurantsSalt Lake Tribune

Still here and still queer: The gay restaurant endures

Scott Frankel’s favorite memories of New York gay restaurants aren’t about food. Universal Grill cranked “Dancing Queen” on birthdays. There was that incredibly hot Italian waiter at Food Bar. Florent was around the corner from a notorious sex club in the meatpacking district. Manatus was so gay, it had a sobriquet: Mana-tush.
Theater & Dancebuzz-caribbean.com

‘Top Girl’ Amanyea gives into music

She is the daughter of renowned choreographer Dr L’Antoinette Stines and a dancer in her own right. So, for many, it was a given that Amanyea would follow in the footsteps of her famous mother. But what many didn’t know is that she secretly harboured the desire to enter the world of music.
Kidsbklynlibrary.org

Drag Queen Story Hour

What do drag queens and children have in common? They love dressing up and all things sparkly and fancy! Join storyteller Paradise in the DUMBO Archway, under the Manhattan Bridge, for stories, songs, and a celebration of individuality and LGBTQ Pride. Drag Queen Story Hour NYC provides a range of...
MinoritiesSFGate

Alix Dobkin, who celebrated lesbian life in music, dies at 80

Alix Dobkin, an outspoken folk singer who celebrated women in general and lesbians in particular, making music history in 1973 when she released "Lavender Jane Loves Women," generally considered the first full-length album by, for and about lesbians, died May 19 at her home in Woodstock, N.Y. She was 80.
Waco, TXKWTX

Local venue snares another major act; Snoop Dogg booked for July performance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, which brought Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to town earlier this month has booked Snoop Dog for a July performance, KWTX confirmed Wednesday. Social media went wild with speculation Tuesday after the venue in downtown Waco posted an event featuring “DJ Snoopadelic”...