Tom Brady on Adam Vinatieri's Retirement: 'Honored to Have Played' with the GOAT

By Mike Chiari, @mikechiari
Bleacher Report
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised former New England Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday after the kicker announced his NFL retirement. As seen in the following screenshot from Robert Alvarez of PatsFans.com, Brady dedicated an Instagram post to Vinatieri:. Robert Alvarez @ralvarez617. Tom Brady shares some thoughts regarding...

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri officially retires from NFL

Adam Vinatieri, who kicked the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl championships, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vinatieri, who won a fourth Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, made the announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Vinatieri last played in the NFL with the Colts in 2019 but suffered a season-ending injury that December. He was a free agent during the 2020 season.
Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
Adam Vinatieri Announces He's Retiring from NFL After 24 Seasons

Adam Vinatieri was an NFL kicker for 24 seasons, and he will not add to that number after the 48-year-old announced his retirement Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show (warning: video contains profanity). Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow. BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE...
Patriots News Blitz 5/27: Celebrating Adam Vinatieri's career

ESPN Boston discusses some potential Julio Jones trade destinations and where the WR could land. With Adam Vinatieri's announced retirement they also write about stories his kick holders have from over the years. The Boston Globe writes about how rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has impressed his college coaches at every turn.
Adam Vinatieri officially announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous story about the Colts honoring the former kicker with a banner on Lucas Oil Stadium. It's official: After playing 24 seasons in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri is hanging up his cleats. The NFL's all-time leading scorer announced his retirement Wednesday...
Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri retires from NFL at 48

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri is officially hanging up his cleats. Vinatieri, who is 48 years old, made an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, and he was asked about his NFL career since he hasn’t played since the 2019 season. That’s exactly when the four-time Super Bowl champion hinted at retirement.
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft react to Adam Vinatieri retirement

After 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was...
NFL all-time points scored leader Adam Vinatieri retires at 48

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL live on former holder and punter Pat McAfee’s YouTube and SiriusXM show, “The Pat McAfee Show”. “Should we just make it real? Just say, ‘Hey, we’re done. We’re riding off into the sunset.’?” Vinatieri said to McAfee....
Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter. Brady’s latest hilarious social media post saw him using various memes depicting the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry. Brady, who congratulated 50-year-old Phil Mickelson for becoming the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship...
Colts: Montage of all Adam Vinatieri’s Indy game-winners is amazing

The Indianapolis Colts organization was on the receiving end of some disheartening news on Wednesday when Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement. Vinatieri finished the 2019 season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery, and that operation held him out of action for all of last campaign. Despite an admirable comeback attempt, the complications stemming from that surgery ultimately prevented him from playing again.