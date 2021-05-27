"Pollard: More Caney flooding forecast" by: Mike Reddell

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 01:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday was 27.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Water is over the road on FM 1468 near Clemville, FM 2431 east of Midfield, and FM 2853 southeast of Blessing all in Matagorda County with homes in the subdivisions of El Dorado Country upstream and Oak Grove and Tres Palacios Oaks downstream threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.9 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 27.8 Mon 8 am CDT 25.9 18.2 11.9