Matagorda County, TX

"Pollard: More Caney flooding forecast" by: Mike Reddell

baycitysentinel.com
 11 days ago

More rain, upstream Caney Creek flooding and high tides are projected for Memorial Day weekend in Sargent and Precinct 2 Commissioner Kent Pollard cautioned at commissioners court meeting Monday, May 24. Flooding in Sargent and other areas in his Precinct 2 and in Precinct 1 will remain a constant under...

www.baycitysentinel.com
County
Matagorda County, TX
Brazoria, TX
Sargent, TX
#Erosion Control#Extreme Weather#Mitchell S Cut#Linville Bayou#Caney Creek Mud#Caney Creek Flooding#Flooding Conditions#Rain#San Bernard#Extensive Flooding#Live Oak Creeks#Mid Week Flooding#Sargent Residents#Sargent Beach#Intracoastal Waterway#Counties
