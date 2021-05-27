NOTICE TO HEIRS

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED in the estate of Stanley E. Baptist deceased;. You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative is advising all heirs of the Stanley E. Baptist Estate, Elizabeth Alexander, Roy McCullick, Bobby McCullick and any unknown heirs of their right to receive a portion of the above estate. The address of the Personal Representative Michael Boultinghouse is 911 N High, El Dorado Springs, Missouri, and his attorneys are Dawson and Dawson Attorneys at Law, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri 64744. Failure to claim inheritance within one year after the final settlement….all money in Personal Representatives hands unpaid or unclaimed as provided in section 470.10, shall, upon the order of the court in which the settlement is made, be paid to the state treasurer.