Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Woman pleads guilty in deputy death after conviction tossed

Register Citizen
 9 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in her teenage involvement with the death of a police officer, a plea deal that comes after the Utah Supreme Court overturned her original conviction. Meagan Grunwald's pleas likely mean she'll serve less than her original sentence...

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Charges#Felony Assault#Manslaughter#State Prison#Ap#The Utah Supreme Court#Fox13 News#Utah County Sheriff#Plea Agreement#Utah Accomplice Law#Police#Officer#Sgt Wride#Deputy Greg Sherwood#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Daily Herald

Sheriff's office releases names of missing men found dead in Utah Lake

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office got a call that reported two men as missing, last seen Saturday night riding a WaveRunner in Utah Lake. The wife of one of the men made the report, adding that her husband and his brother had left around...
Orem, UTDaily Herald

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff's Office...
Orem, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Man arrested in Orem in suspected cockfighting operation

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with hundreds of baby chickens and cockfighting tools at a home in Orem. The police went to the home with a warrant to investigate drug activity and cockfighting, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect was reportedly found in a bedroom in the basement with hundreds of baby chickens and sharpened spurs that are attached to roosters during cockfights. Police said there were thousands of chickens on the property, some of which had their spurs cut in a way that would allow the blades to be attached to the animals.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests for the outing on the state’s largest freshwater lake, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told KTVX-TV.
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies of 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were last seen on a single Jet Ski or WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Bodies of two missing men found in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
American Fork, UTGephardt Daily

Motorcyclist fatally injured in American Fork Canyon crash

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – An early morning accident claimed the life of motorcyclist riding on State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rider failed to make a turn around mile marker 11 and crashed around 3:20 a.m. The rider...
Utah StateKUTV

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...