Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. Two measures show cases are beginning to rise rapidly from a low level in the UK. A survey by the Office for National Statistics found that about 100,000 people tested positive in the week up to 29 May - a rise of two-thirds from 60,000 the week before. Daily reported test results also suggest a sharp rise, with 6,278 confirmed cases on Friday. Increased testing in hotspot areas for the Delta variant first detected in India may exaggerate the rise in daily figures, while hospital admissions and deaths continue to fall. But the ONS data, which is not skewed by how many people come forward for tests, shows there is a genuine increase.