Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones have been assigned to the New England Patriots OTA. The rookie is already spinning his head. Not because he’s wearing number 50, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said Jones’ quote “has a stolen item he didn’t know he had in the first place.” Bill Belichick quotes Jones as “digging into the playbook.” He also praised Newton, saying, “He is a consistent participant and continues to give us the usual leadership and energy he brings to the field and training and practice.” Emmanuel Acho explains why Belichick’s large investment in Jones slips him as the first quarterback in New England.