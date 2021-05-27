Michigan Principal: ‘Not Appropriate’ to Mention Jesus in Valedictory Speech
A Michigan high school principal informed the senior class valedictorian it was “not appropriate” for her to mention her faith in Jesus Christ in her speech on June 6. Hillsdale High School principal Amy Goldsmith reviewed the first draft of Elizabeth Turner’s valedictory address and objected to the paragraphs in which the senior discussed her relationship with Jesus Christ and its significance for her future.www.breitbart.com