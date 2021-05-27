Cancel
57-Year-Old San Jose Attacker Used Two Handguns

By AWR Hawkins
Cover picture for the articleThe 57-year-old suspect in Wednesday’s San Jose Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) shooting used two handguns to carry out the heinous act. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith indicated the attacker “had two semiautomatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines,” Yahoo News reported. Breitbart News noted eight people died in Wednesday’s attack.

www.breitbart.com
