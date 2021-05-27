Cancel
Nvidia's Performance Was Amazing: Buy It Now

Cover picture for the articleI did not go into great detail on Nvidia's (NVDA) first quarter financial results in this (Thursday) morning's Market Recon column for one big reason. Nvidia deserves a column all its own. Performance is that good. The performance in my opinion, was simply amazing. For the period reported, Nvidia posted adjusted EPS of $3.66, easily crushing expectations. (GAAP EPS also easily beat the street.) Nvidia reported top line revenue ( a new record) of $5.66 billion, good for another beat and good enough for year over year growth of 83.8%.

