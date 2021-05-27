Nvidia's Performance Was Amazing: Buy It Now

With the launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti this month, the vanilla version of the RTX 3080 is no longer Nvidia's flagship gaming GPU. Traditionally, Nvidia's Ti models have offered substantially more performance than their non-Ti siblings, as we saw last generation with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and the generation before that with the GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti. But can the same be said of Nvidia's RTX 30 series? Is the RTX 3080 Ti really the best graphics card for 4K gaming, or does the vanilla RTX 3080 still manage to hold its own against its more expensive Ti sibling? Let's find out via the medium of some lovely graphs.