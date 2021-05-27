Nvidia's Performance Was Amazing: Buy It Now
I did not go into great detail on Nvidia's (NVDA) first quarter financial results in this (Thursday) morning's Market Recon column for one big reason. Nvidia deserves a column all its own. Performance is that good. The performance in my opinion, was simply amazing. For the period reported, Nvidia posted adjusted EPS of $3.66, easily crushing expectations. (GAAP EPS also easily beat the street.) Nvidia reported top line revenue ( a new record) of $5.66 billion, good for another beat and good enough for year over year growth of 83.8%.realmoney.thestreet.com