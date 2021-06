What kind of car do you drive when the parking spot alone sets you back over a million bucks?. Like I recently mentioned in my review of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga, luxury is a relative and fluid concept. And boy, this report of a single parking spot selling for a stupefying $1.3 million certainly confirms that. I can't help but think, what kind of vehicle do you drive when you can afford a million-dollar, car-sized chunk of tarmac?