Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Amid widespread outrage and grief after the discovery of a mass grave holding the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, at the site of a former residential school, Indigenous leaders in Canada are calling for a search for other mass graves across the nation. The find at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, done with the help of radar technology, sparked outrage. For more than 150 years until 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated Indigenous children from their families in what a government-appointed commission tasked with investigating the system called "cultural genocide" in 2015.