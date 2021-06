Sen. Rand Paul received a suspicious package filled with white powder on Monday, and he believes that Richard Marx is to blame, The Washington Post reports. On Sunday, Richard tweeted, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” It was a reference to the fact that in 2017, one of Paul’s neighbors tackled him and broke several of his ribs.