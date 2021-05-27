Cancel
Linn County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO, and Pettis. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen this morning across portions of the watch area and flash flooding is ongoing. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely to develop this afternoon and may produce up to an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, leading to more flash flooding across the watch area.

Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.