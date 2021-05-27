Cancel
Economy

Purchasing process 'broken and needs fixing', say finance chiefs

By Marino Donati
 11 days ago

UK companies are struggling to process invoices in a timely manner, having a knock-on effect to the entire supply chain, according to research. A report by Invu said almost a quarter (23%) of UK finance decision-makers at medium and large companies said it took more than 10 working days to process supplier invoices, with 29% of these saying it took longer than 20 working days. A further 7% were unable to identify how long it took.

Ian Smith
