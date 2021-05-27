IRS clarifies the 10-year rule, but with added confusion

Bielcor Reopens Amazon Store Featuring N99 Masks, Celebrates IRS Ruling on PPE. SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Rafael Bielawski, CEO of Bielcor, a leading source for N95 masks, is encouraged that the IRS has released guidance on deducting COVID-related Personal Protection Equipment expenses. On the company's blog, there is a story announcing the IRS ruling that appeared in a Thomson Reuters story dated April 1, 2021. The article begins, 'The IRS has announced that amounts paid for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 - such as masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes - are treated as amounts paid for medical care under Code § 213(d) if purchased by an individual for use by that individual, or by the individual's spouse or dependents.' The story also gives a link to the actual IRS document making the announcement, and goes into further detail about how it affects Health Savings Account (HSA) plans and other insurers.