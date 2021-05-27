IRS clarifies the 10-year rule, but with added confusion
Here we go again. The 10-year-rule saga continues, and it is still not over. The issue involves the 10-year rule that most non-spouse designated beneficiaries (like adult children or grandchildren, and certain qualifying trusts) who inherit individual retirement accounts will be subject to under the SECURE Act. It was expected that the 10-year rule would work the same way as the 5-year rule: There wouldn’t be annual required minimum distributions, but the entire inherited IRA account balance would have to be withdrawn by the end of the 10-year term.www.investmentnews.com