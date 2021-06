On June 9, 1961, Bob and Martha Vargas opened the Vargas Paint Pot near the Taos Plaza and on that fateful day the Vargas + Taos destiny was born. Today the store looks a bit different than it did when the ambitious young couple started out with a small inventory purchased with $700 they borrowed. Over the years the store evolved and adapted with the times and by the early ’90s, the Vargas Tile Company was firmly established as the go-to tile experts in Taos County.