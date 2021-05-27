The Complete construction of International Golfing Cart Marketplace 2026 and topmost key gamers: Yamaha Motor, Membership Automotive(Ingersoll Rand), Textron(E-Z-Move and Cushman), and so on.

The upcoming report by Fairfield Market Research, titled "Hub-Motor (In-Wheel) Market - Global Industry Analysis (2019 – 2020) – Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021–2030)", investigates the market dynamics of the market such as the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). The demand for hub motors is projected to see an upward trend in the coming five years as sales of EVs will increase by 13-15%. Hub motors are expected to gain momentum as the electrification of automobiles gears up to tackle climate change. Analysts anticipate that introduction and the wider availability of varied electric vehicles in several markets of the world is likely to boost the global market for hub motors (in-wheel).