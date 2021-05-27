WHRO To Air Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre, May 31
The new documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten”, will premiere Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. in Hampton Roads over WHRO-TV. The documentary examines the deadly assault in 1921 on Black residents, destroying hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the crime and the documentary examines the riot in the context of other racial massacres and police killings, including the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd (May 25, 2020).thenewjournalandguide.com