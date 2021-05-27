Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

WHRO To Air Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre, May 31

By Web Staff
thenewjournalandguide.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten”, will premiere Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. in Hampton Roads over WHRO-TV. The documentary examines the deadly assault in 1921 on Black residents, destroying hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the crime and the documentary examines the riot in the context of other racial massacres and police killings, including the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd (May 25, 2020).

thenewjournalandguide.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Race Relations#The Documentary#Racial Injustice#Mass Graves#Police Killings#Black Mass#Whro Tv#Washington Post#Wnet#African Americans#Pbs#Premiere#Descendants#America#Assault#Hampton Roads#White Violence#Greenwood Residents#Deneen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
CelebritiesPosted by
960 The Ref

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties — but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Condoleezza Rice: 'Maybe there was a little bit too much of trusting of the Chinese' at beginning of pandemic

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Sunday said the U.S. may have been too trusting of the Chinese government in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Were [U.S. officials] too accommodating of China in the sense that early on we were told the Chinese are on top of it? I can't imagine during the Cold War U.S. government ever saying, ‘Well, the Russians have told us they're on the case. Everything's fine.’ Were we too trusting of the Chinese?” host John Dickerson asked Rice on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Last month, the Biden administration told Russia that it had no plans to rejoin the arms control pact...