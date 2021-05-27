Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

OU Health closing public coronavirus testing as demand drops

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A public coronavirus testing site operated by OU Health in Oklahoma City will close on Monday as demand for the tests have declined.

“At one point, we were conducting more than 800 tests in one day,” OU Health assistant vice president Erin Walker said in a statement Wednesday. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Oklahoma, our community testing numbers have gone down to less than 50 a day.”

OU Health’s public testing location in Tulsa closed last month.

Testing for the virus is available through the Oklahoma City County Health Department and at physicians’ offices. The Oklahoma State Department of Health also provides a list of testing sites on its website.

The health department, in its weekly report released Wednesday, said more than 2.9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and more than 1.3 million people in the state are fully vaccinated.

There have been 452,496 virus cases, the department’s reported Thursday, and the seven-day average of new cases stood at 146.

There have been a reported 8,436 deaths, based on reports to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

